Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.