Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

LMT stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,164. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.