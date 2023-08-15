Liquity USD Trading Down 0.4% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $293.07 million and $3.26 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 294,983,743 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

