Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $293.51 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 295,587,598 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

