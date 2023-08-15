Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.37. 174,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

