Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

LBRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

