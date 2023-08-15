Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Issue $1.21 Dividend

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.2149 per share on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Li Ning Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.55. 5,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $259.00.
About Li Ning
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.