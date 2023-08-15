Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,726 shares during the last quarter.

LESL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. 3,644,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

