Lendlease Group (LLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

