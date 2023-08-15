Lendlease Group (LLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
