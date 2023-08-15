Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

