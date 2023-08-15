Larimar Therapeutics’ (LRMR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 312.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 116,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,658. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

