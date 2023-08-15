LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several research firms have commented on LNXSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
