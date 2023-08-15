L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,202 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,252.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

