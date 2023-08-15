Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRUS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,337.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

