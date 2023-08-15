KULR Technology Group (KULR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.25 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. On average, analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KULR stock opened at 0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

