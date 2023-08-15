KULR Technology Group (KULR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.
KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.25 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. On average, analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KULR Technology Group Trading Up 4.8 %
KULR stock opened at 0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
