Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $0.87

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $95.04 million and approximately $252,819.39 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.87532017 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $292,796.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

