Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

