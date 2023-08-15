Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 744 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

