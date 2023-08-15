Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 5,091 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in PayPal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

