Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.39 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.7 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

