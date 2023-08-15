Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.