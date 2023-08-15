KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at TD Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $4.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 418.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 256.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

