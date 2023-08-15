Komodo Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and approximately $511,185.26 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00099608 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00050295 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028553 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
