KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.38

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $562,103.99 and approximately $189.38 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.01024632 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $192.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

