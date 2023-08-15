KKR & Co. Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE KKR opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

