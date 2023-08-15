King Wealth Sells 400 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

King Wealth decreased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Unitil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Unitil by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $780.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

