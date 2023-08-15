King Wealth Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

King Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.39. The company had a trading volume of 377,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,164. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.