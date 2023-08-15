King Wealth Purchases 1,937 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $266.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $234.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

