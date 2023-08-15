King Wealth Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWD stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 987,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,704. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

