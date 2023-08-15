King Wealth Has $5.54 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $182.18. 989,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.