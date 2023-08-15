King Wealth Has $425,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

King Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $281.39. 416,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

