King Wealth Buys 1,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Wealth grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $319.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.