Kiernan Conway Sells 1,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Kiernan Conway sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $15,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiernan Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 557,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,143. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -248.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

