Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 347.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,641. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.