Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.32.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9605263 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.39%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

