Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.31% of Hess worth $124,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $65,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 404,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.48. 352,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,804. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.11.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

