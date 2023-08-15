Keybank National Association OH Sells 38,527 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $63,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,894 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,718. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.