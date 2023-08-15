Keybank National Association OH Has $53.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $53,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 536,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,424. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

