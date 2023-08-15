Keybank National Association OH Has $465.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.70% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $465,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.23. The company had a trading volume of 665,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

