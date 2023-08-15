Keybank National Association OH Has $216.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,412 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $216,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,619 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

LECO traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.42. 55,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

