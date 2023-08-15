Keybank National Association OH Has $185.52 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $185,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,379,000 after buying an additional 230,081 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.21. 163,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.