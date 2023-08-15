Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $77,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.26. 888,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

