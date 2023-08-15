Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $159,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $5,666,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,182,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,115.9% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,334. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

