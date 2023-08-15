Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 873,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 64.7% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.48. 3,972,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,934. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.