Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $3.36 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock worth $12,831,139. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.87. 529,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,839. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.64.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

