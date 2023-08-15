Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,543,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,995. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

