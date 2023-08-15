Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,198. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.49. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

