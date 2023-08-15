Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $5.67 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 9,771,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,810,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

