Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.22 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,428. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

