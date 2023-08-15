Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 25,969 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,419,000 after purchasing an additional 666,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

