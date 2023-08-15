Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $226.16. 1,023,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

